Polling agency ETG Research has conducted a survey for Times NOW to assess the mood of the people of Andhra Pradesh. The survey period pertains to the June15-August 12 time period.

The survey has found out that the ruling YSRCP is going to script history by winning almost all Lok Sabha seats in AP in the 2024 General Elections. The sweep is going to stun everyone. It will be on the basis of a vote share of 51.3%. The party is going to win 24-25 LS seats.

If the vote share is higher than it was in 2019, it proves that YSRCP is enjoying public support in an unprecedented way. In 2019, too, the party swept the elections by winning a massive mandate. Repeating the same will mean another crushing, humiliating and potentially irreversible blow to the TDP and the Jana Sena Party.

Pawan Kalyan's party will be bowled out duck, the survey says. Chandrababu Naidu's party might secure one seat.

The country, as a whole, will see the return of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre. The coalition is estimated to win 296-326 seats. YSRCP, which is not part of either NDA or INDIA, will emerge as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha outside any of the two alliances. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is truly turning out to be a historic leader.