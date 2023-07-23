Woman. four sons get life term for setting farmer afire in UP

Amroha (UP), July 23 (IANS) A court in Amroha has sentenced a 53-year-old woman and her four sons, aged between 25 and 35 years, to life imprisonment for burning alive a farmer six years ago over a property dispute.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on them, said public prosecutor Mahaveer Singh.

According to Singh, the dispute centred around a 200-yard residential property between neighbours, Jaipal Singh and Angad Singh.

On June 14, 2017, the accused woman Pushpa, wife of Angad Singh, accompanied by her four sons, forcefully entered Jaipal's house and brutally thrashed his son Shripal, who was alone at home.

The accused then set him ablaze after dousing him with kerosene oil.

A week later, Shripal succumbed to his burn injuries.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's family, police registered a case in the matter against all the four accused, including Pushpa, her sons - Bhura Singh, Kaliya, Bablu Singh and Ompal Singh, under IPC section 302.

Singh said that the accused were arrested and subsequently, three of them, including Pushpa, got bail.

"The case was on trial in the district judge's court. After hearing the arguments of both sides, district judge Sanjeev Kumar awarded life imprisonment to the accused. The three out on bail have been arrested and sent to jail," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.