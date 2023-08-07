Woman dies in Delhi road accident

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) A 22-year-old woman died while another person was injured after their car was hit by a truck in North Delhi on Monday, a police official said.

The official said that the Civil Lines police station received a PCR call regarding an accident involving a Maruti car following which a team was dispatched to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the team found out that the car was carrying four individuals from Shishganj Gurudwara to Nehru Vihar, Timarpur.

“The car was driven by Harminder Singh, a resident of Hardev Nagar, Delhi. Singh's maternal aunt, Pushpa, and her daughters, including 22-year-old Amandeep Kaur, were seated in the back of the car. Another cousin named Bunty was sitting on the front seat,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

At the Chandgi Ram Akhara red light, the car halted behind a truck.

Unfortunately, another truck rear-ended the car while it was stationary.

“As a result, Amandeep Kaur and Bunty sustained injuries and were immediately taken to a hospital. Amandeep was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital,” said Kalsi.

“The driver of the truck fled the scene at the time of the accident. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a manhunt has been initiated to nab the truck driver."

