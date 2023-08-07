Ex-Kerala HC Chief Justice cleared as new State Human Rights Commission chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (IANS) The recently retired Chief Justice of Kerala High Court S. Manikumar was on Monday cleared to be appointed as the new State Human Rights Commission chief.

The selection panel comprised of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan and Speaker of the Kerala Assembly A.N.Shamseer.

At its meeting held here, Manikumar’s name was cleared with Satheesan expressing his verbal dissent.

His dissent will now be given in writing also, but that doesn’t deter the clearing of the name of Manikumar as both Vijayan and Shamseer voted for him.

Manikumar's name will now be forwarded to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The opposition to Manikumar by Satheesan was least surprising as veteran Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala, soon after the former retired, alleged that Manikumar was sitting on many of his cases against Vijayan.

Chennithala then said, "Quite a few cases which I filed during my tenure as Leader of Opposition were left untouched as he did nothing and said he is going to be the next Kerala State Human Rights Commission chief."

And what raised eyebrows was Vijayan, in an unprecedented action, gave a farewell to Manikumar along with a few of his cabinet colleagues, a few days before he superannuated.

