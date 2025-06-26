Woman dies after sexual assault by male patient in Delhi hospital, probe launched

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Delhi Police have begun an investigation into the death of a woman, who allegedly succumbed to injuries during treatment, after being sexually assaulted at a government hospital.

A police team led by Usmanpur SP reached the government-run hospital in North-East Delhi this morning to interrogate the suspects and question the hospital staff about the incident. The hospital administration has also formed a four-member team to assist the police team in cracking the case that has sent shockwaves across the national capital.

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by another patient at the Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital two days ago. She died during treatment at GTB hospital on Wednesday, police said. A complaint of molestation was filed at New Usmanpur station on June 23.

According to the police, the woman believed to be homeless was admitted to JPC hospital on June 21. On June 23, while she went outside the ward, she was allegedly molested by another patient at the hospital, following which she was shifted to GTB hospital. She died during treatment, after which the cops arrested a 23-year-old person and booked him for alleged assault.

The molestation and subsequent death of a homeless woman at the government-run hospital have left the city residents shocked and enraged.

The Opposition has taken the city government to task over the gruesome death and raised questions over the brazen incident of sexual assault at the government hospital.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, taking to X, expressed shock over the grave incident and demanded that those complicit in the crime be arrested at the earliest. He claimed that the city administration had been caught napping and asked how such an incident could happen under its nose.

“How can a patient be subjected to such inhumane treatment? Were the CCTV cameras not working? Was the hospital administration and security system in slumber?” he asked.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, speaking to IANS, hinted at some foul play.

“If the woman went to the washroom, how did she reach the guard room. Probe will find out the truth,” he said.

He didn’t rule out sacking the hospital staff if found wanting.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.