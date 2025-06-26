NIOS 10th Result 2025 Expected Soon: Check Updates on results.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is likely to announce the NIOS Class 10 result 2025 in June 2025. Even though the date for the result announcement has not been announced by NIOS yet, students will be able to view their results on the official site, results.nios.ac.in.

How to Check NIOS 10th Result 2025

Students will be able to download the NIOS 10th result 2025 following these steps:

Go to the official NIOS website at results.nios.ac.in .

. Enter their enrollment number and captcha code.

Click "Submit" to see their result.

Save the result mark sheet and take a printout for future use.

NIOS 10th Result 2025: Mark Sheet Details

NIOS 10th result 2025 mark sheet will contain the following details:

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Enrollment number

Course/class

Examination year and month

Total marks

Qualifying marks

Mother's and father's names

Alternative Ways to Check the Result

Besides confirming the result online, students can also view their NIOS 10th result 2025 via SMS and DigiLocker.

NIOS 12th Result 2025 Already Announced

It should be noted that the NIOS 12th result 2025 was already announced on 16th June, 2025. Nevertheless, the NIOS 10th exams 2025 were held between 9th April to 19th May, 2025, and the results are yet to be declared.

Stay Updated for NIOS 10th Result 2025

Students are requested to visit the official website regularly for any updates regarding the NIOS 10th result 2025. After the declaration of results, students can follow the above steps to download their result mark sheet.

