Bonalu Festival 2025 Schedule: Dates, Timings, and Celebrations

The Bonalu festival, one of the major cultural festivals in Telangana, will start on June 26, 2025. The festival, which is very much a traditional Telangana one, will be celebrated for weeks at large temples throughout Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The festival will start with the ritualistic golden bonam at the Sri Jagadambika Ammavari Temple within the ancient Golconda Fort.

The Significance of Bonalu

Bonalu is a festival that brings out the vibrant cultural richness of Telangana. It is a festival honoring the goddess Mahakali, who is revered as a symbol of protection and strength. During this festival, devotees present bonas (offerings) to the goddess, praying for her blessings for their families and society.

How Bonalu is Celebrated

The Bonalu festival is enthusiastically celebrated. The celebrations start with the golden bonam, which is presented to the goddess Jagadambika in the Golconda Fort temple. This is followed by classical pujas and rituals, which are conducted on every Sunday and Thursday during the Ashada month. Nine bonams will be presented during this period, each conducted on a particular date.

The Schedule of Bonalu Celebrations

The timing of the celebration of Bonalu has been announced by the officials of the Endowment Department. The nine bonams will be performed on the following dates as per the timing given below:

1st Bonam: Thursday, June 26

2nd Bonam: Sunday, June 29

3rd Bonam: Thursday, July 3

4th Bonam: Sunday, July 6

5th Bonam: Thursday, July 10

6th Bonam: Sunday, July 13

7th Bonam: Thursday, July 17

8th Bonam: Sunday, July 20

9th Bonam: Thursday, July 24

Other Bonalu Celebrations

Apart from the Bonalu festivities at the Golconda Fort temple, other significant events will be conducted at the Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad and the Simhavahini Ammavari temple at Lal Darwaza. The Bonalu festivities at these temples will be conducted on July 13 and July 20, respectively.

The Cultural Significance of Bonalu

Bonalu festival is one of the major celebrations of Telangana's rich cultural heritage. It is a festival where the family and communities gather together, pray for blessings, and rejoice in divine feminine power. The festival is proof of the state's rich traditions and customs, and its importance goes beyond religious aspects to include the cultural and social fabric of the community.

Conclusion

The Bonalu festival is an important cultural event that depicts the rich tradition and customs of Telangana. The festival is a celebration of Goddess Mahakali, and its importance goes beyond the religious aspects to take in the cultural and social context of the community. The colorful celebrations and traditional rituals of the Bonalu festival make it an experience not to be missed.

