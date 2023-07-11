Woman cop found hanging in her house in Lucknow

Lucknow, July 11 (IANS) The body of a 29-year-old woman constable has been found hanging in her rented house in the Madiyaon area of Lucknow.According to Madiyaon Police, the deceased was a 2016-batch constable.

Posted at Chowk Kotwali, the woman was living with her husband, who is posted in Central Force (SSB). The couple has two children.

On being informed of the incident on Monday, the police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. Police are collecting evidence related to the incident.

"The women constable is originally from Lakhimpur Kheri. She was living in a rented accommodation and taking care of her two children by taking child care leave for nine months. Her leave was about to end next month," added police spokesman on Tuesday.

The woman's relatives have not yet expressed any apprehension of any untoward incident.

No suicide note has been found on the spot.

Further action will be taken on the basis of a post-mortem report and other investigation, the police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the body of a 10-year-old boy was reportedly found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard in Rasulpur area of Gosainganj near Lucknow on Monday.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said, adding the family suspected an old enmity behind the alleged murder.

The boy's father, an auto-rickshaw driver by profession, said in his police complaint that his son had gone bicycling to the orchard on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, his elder son found the boy hanging. "The boy had just cleared his Class 5 exam," the father told the police.

