Woman assaulted by husband with sharp object in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) A 27-year-old woman in north Delhi was allegedly assaulted by her husband with a sharp object on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Salma and a resident of Moonga Nagar in the Dayalpur area, was attacked by her husband at their home around 6 p.m.

"She sustained a sharp weapon injury to her head and is currently receiving treatment at Jag Pravesh Hospital. Her condition is stable," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

Salma's husband, identified as Azim, is currently on the run.

"We are in the process of registering a case of attempted murder at Dayalpur police station.

"Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend Azim. The motive behind the crime is still under investigation," the DCP said.

