ED arrests JD-U MLC in disproportionate assets case

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested JD-U MLC Radha Charan Sah in connection with a disproportionate assets case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sah was arrested following a day-long raid at his premises in Arrah on Wednesday. Sah is facing charges of owning disproportionate assets.

Separate teams of ED conducted raids on six premises belonging to Shah in Patna, Arrah and other places in Bihar on Wednesday.

Sah used to own a sweet shop outside the Arrah railway station a few years ago. Now, he has become a billionaire and has properties in several states. Sources said that he is also involved in sand mining and has earned crores of rupees in the last few years.

A week ago, the ED had served notices to Sah and his son Kanhaiya Sah, asking them to submit a written reply with the department. The father-son duo had submitted the reply, but the ED was not satisfied with it.

