BJP-led Centre tripled inflation in past 9 years: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha claimed on Wednesday that Delhi has the lowest cost of living in the entire country.

"This is not something the Kejriwal government is saying, but it's what the report of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation of the Central government is stating. According to the report, the national average inflation rate in the country is 6.83 per cent, while in Delhi, the inflation rate is only 3 per cent, which is less than half of the national average. In contrast, Rajasthan has 8.6 per cent, Haryana 8.2 per cent, Odisha 8.23 per cent, while Telangana has 8 per cent inflation rate," Chadha said.

Chadha also cited the film 'Peepli Live' to express his disappointment over inflation in the country.

"Everything, from medicines to education, has become expensive. The Modi government has set a record by setting the highest inflation rate in the last nine years. Due to uncontrollable inflation, basic necessities have become 24 per cent more expensive.

"Even items like milk, curd, rice, flour, tea, and coffee that were never taxed by the British are now being taxed by the Modi government. In this era of declining income and rising inflation, people need a ration card instead of an Aadhaar card," Chadha stated.

Chadha added, "In the past nine years, the Modi government has made essential food items so expensive by imposing taxes that by the end of the month, an ordinary person's pocket is empty, causing them a lot of disappointment and sorrow. Even during this period of inflation, Delhi remains the only state that has been spared from inflation."

