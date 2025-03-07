Woman among three held for providing bank account to cyber fraudsters

Gurugram, March 7 (IANS) A cyber crime team of the Gurugram Police has arrested three persons including a woman for allegedly providing a bank account to cyber fraudsters in the name of customer service, officials said.

The accused were identified as Nilofar and Abhishek, residents of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and Harshit Shukla, a resident of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, a complaint was received on February 13 at the Cyber Crime Police Station (South). The complainant stated in his complaint that he searched and inquired about the number of India Post on Google. "When he contacted that particular number, the persons on the other side cheated him of Rs 95,000 by engaging him in conversation," the complainant told the police.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under section 318(4), 319 at the police station. During the investigation, a police team led by inspector Naveen Kumar, SHO of the said police station took action and with the help of police technology arrested the trio accused on Thursday.

During the interrogation, it was found that all the accused had owned fake Aadhaar cards made on Delhi address and through that, they had opened many bank accounts in their name. "The accused used to make those bank accounts available to cyber criminals for which the accused used to get Rs 5000 for one bank account," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

The police recovered three mobile phones, three SIM cards, three ATM cards, eight chequebooks and 11 passbooks from the possession of the accused. Further action is being taken in the case as per the rules. An investigation of the case is underway.

Senior police officers of Gurugram claimed that the police are closely working with other agencies and organisations to counter cyber fraud. In view of the increasing cyber crimes, Gurugram Police is taking immediate action against cyber criminals. “Gurugram Police is working with full dedication to stop the increasing cybercrime and catch the criminals,” Kumar said.

