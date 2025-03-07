People praise PM Modi for infrastructure and healthcare development in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Friday, where he launched schemes worth Rs 2,500 crore. Speaking to IANS, the people who gathered there praised PM Modi for his efforts.

PM Modi addressed a massive gathering in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where a large number of people had gathered. The crowd was excited to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister, and as soon as he arrived at the venue, he was given a grand welcome. During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for schemes worth Rs 2,500 crore. He also appealed to the public to reduce the amount of oil used in their food by 10 per cent in order to fight obesity in the future. The public accepted his appeal and vowed to use less oil in their cooking.

One person said, "Dadra and Nagar Haveli is a very small Union Territory, but despite this, PM Modi has visited here for the fourth time. We are very happy and proud of his visit. There has been a lot of work done in the areas of infrastructure, roads, and education. Getting a medical college and hospital here is a great gift for us."

On PM Modi's appeal to use less oil in food, the same person added: "PM Modi has said something very good for all of us. We should definitely follow it."

A woman said: "Today was a very historic day. PM Modi's visit was magnificent. The things PM Modi said were very inspiring."

Praising PM Modi, another woman said, "The people of this state warmly welcome PM Modi's gifts. Despite being a small state, he has visited us four times. He has given us many schemes, along with the hospital."

Yet another woman also praised PM Modi, saying, "He is like a god to us. He has shared many valuable insights for our health. PM Modi has done a lot for the country and for Dadra and Nagar Haveli."

