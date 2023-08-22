Will take 'serious view', SC on default by HCs in filing response on plea seeking availability of toilets in judicial establishments

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would be constrained to take a “serious view” against the high courts which continue to default in filing their response on a plea seeking availability of toilets for men, women and transgenders in judicial establishments.

“High courts which have not filed their responses shall positively do so within a period of two weeks, failing which this court will be constrained to take a serious view of any default,” ordered a bench comprising CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The bench was apprised by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati that 23 high courts out of the total 25 have filed their compliance affidavits pursuant to earlier directions passed by the top court.

In May, the Supreme Court had issued notice to all the high courts through their Registrars General.

It had sought details like availability of toilets for men, women and transgenders; steps taken for maintenance of toilets; whether separate toilet facilities are made available to litigants, lawyers and judicial officers; and whether adequate facilities for sanitary napkin dispensers are made available in women’s toilets in high court establishments and district judiciary in the respective states/UTs.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on September 8 for passing “comprehensive directions”.

“Any additional affidavits that the high courts seek to file may be filed before the next date of listing,” ordered the apex court.

