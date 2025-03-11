Will Smith shares picture of himself enjoying 'National Napping Day'

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Hollywood star Will Smith is a family man, and can go to any lengths to protect them. We saw a glimpse of it at the 2022 Oscars when he slapped the comedian Chris Rock across the face over a joke that the latter made on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Recently, the Hollywood star shared a picture on his social media, reports 'People' magazine.

“Someone say it was National Napping Day?”, the Academy Award winner, 56, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, March 10 of himself relaxing as his loved ones gathered around, standing behind him.

As per 'People', his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, stood in between the couple’s two children, Willow, 24 and Jaden, 26, while his former wife, Sheree Zampino, stood next to their son, Trey, 32.

Each member of his blended family did a fun pose for the photo op.

In October 2024, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star opened up about fatherhood while speaking on a panel as part of An Evening with Will Smith at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

As he shared how “vulnerability and transparency” can bring out “real strength” from within, he explained that he tries to instill those values in his kids.

"I've been really practicing it with my children", Smith said. "I'm finding such a different relationship just in being able to say, 'Hey, I don't know, guys. I'm a partner with you in this situation, and I'm not going to pretend I'm Superman. I love you, son, but I don't know'".

The 'I Am Legend' actor, who won the first Grammy for best rap performance in 1989, added that music helps his family to bond.

"It's really good in the house working on music and everyone creating together and listening to each other's music", the actor added.

Smith welcomed his first

son, Trey, in 1992 with Zampino, 57. The former couple divorced in 1995 before he married the Red Table Talk host, 53, in 1997.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.