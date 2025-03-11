KCPD, the fourth single from Kiran Abbavaram-starrer ‘Dilruba’ released

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) The makers of director Viswa Karun’s romantic action thriller ‘Dilruba’, featuring actor Kiran Abbavaram and Rukshar Dhillon in the lead, on Tuesday released ‘KCPD’, the fourth single from the film.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Kiran Abbavaram wrote, “Student Anthem #Dilruba,” and shared the YouTube link to the song ‘KCPD’.

The peppy and youthful number has music by Sam CS and lyrics by Viswa Karun. The song, which features an explosive fight sequence, has been rendered in the energetic voice of Abhishek A R.

Written and directed by Viswa Karun, the film, apart from Kiran Abbavaram and Rukshar Dhillon, will also feature Kathy Davison John Vijay and Aadukalam Naren in pivotal roles.

Earlier this month, the makers had released a trailer for the film which showed that Kiran Abbavaram plays a righteous angry young man called Siddhu in the film. Siddhu’s character is such that he will not apologise for anything or anybody when he knows that he is right.

However, everybody around him including his girlfriend want him to apologise for some reason. His refusal to do so results in a difference of opinion between the lovers. The trailer also gave away the fact that Siddhu’s ex-girlfriend enters his life again to resolve his relationship crisis with his present girlfriend.

The trailer made it clear that Dilruba would be a proper commercial entertainer with sequences on romance, action, revenge and betrayal in it.

Produced by Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Ravi, Jojo Jose and Rakesh Reddy, the film has music by Sam CS and cinematography by Viswas Daniel.

Editing for the film is by National Award-winning editor Praveen KL while action sequences for the film have been choreographed by Pruthvi.

Suresh Paruchuri has co-directed this film, which has dance choreography by Jithu and Eshwar Penti. Costumes have been designed by Harsha Challapalli and lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar and Viswa Karun. The film is scheduled to hit screens on March 14 this year.

