Will overcome Maha's water crisis through river-linking projects, conservation efforts: CM Fadnavis

Nagpur, June 7 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that to resolve Maharashtra’s water crisis, it is essential to complement large dam projects with river-linking initiatives, water conservation, groundwater recharge, water reuse, and other small and medium-scale schemes.

“In this direction, we are determined to divert 54 TMC of water, which would otherwise flow into the sea through westward rivers, to the Godavari basin. Similarly, through the Nalganga-Wainganga river-linking project, we are bringing water to drought-affected regions of Vidarbha. In the Tapi basin, 35 TMC of water—currently flowing into the sea via Gujarat—will be retained in the region. These initiatives will help future Maharashtra successfully tackle drought and be known as a state that conquered water scarcity," he added.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day Vidarbha Water Conference.

“Vidarbha and Marathwada have long suffered from irrigation deficits. The lack of water meant no irrigation projects, and without these projects, farmers were left without water for cultivation. This vicious cycle contributed to the rise in farmer suicides, particularly in Vidarbha. To break this cycle, we focused on water planning. After taking office in 2014, we introduced the Baliraja Scheme, under which 90 projects were implemented.

"We also emphasised water conservation through the Jalyukt Shivar scheme. By integrating various government initiatives and appointing district collectors as the heads of these schemes, a widespread people’s movement was launched. Through this movement, citizens collectively raised around Rs 700 crore for water conservation. This revolutionary step transformed the water situation in about 20,000 villages,” said the Chief Minister.

CM Fadnavis further stated that regions with insufficient water face unique challenges. On the other hand, areas with abundant water face different issues.

“In places where water is used indiscriminately, fertile lands are turning saline and becoming permanently unsuitable for agriculture. Particularly in the Tapi basin, salinization is a serious concern. To address this, we must shift from open canal systems to piped water delivery and adopt high-tech methods like drip irrigation. These are the only sustainable options,” he added.

“We recently signed an agreement with Madhya Pradesh for the Tapi Recharge project. This will help combat soil salinization in regions like Buldhana, Akola, and Washim. The project will significantly increase water availability for agriculture. The Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project will create a 500 km river network across Vidarbha. We’ve also completed 90 per cent of the long-pending Gosikhurd Project, significantly improving water availability," said Fadnavis.

Since water is precious, he urged judicious use, adding that industrial pollution in rivers is less severe compared to pollution caused by urbanisation. To reduce river pollution, water from all cities must be treated before being released into rivers, he emphasised.

CM Fadnavis said that the three-day conference will deliberate on various issues and include presentations by experts. Alongside identifying problems, the conference is expected to produce actionable policy recommendations. Public-participation-based solutions will be more sustainable in addressing water issues, he added.

