Will not forgive those who attacked police during Nagpur violence, reiterates CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday in the state Assembly reiterated that those who attacked the police during the violence on Monday in Nagpur will be brought to justice.

“I repeat, those who attacked the police during violence in Nagpur, we will dig them out of their graves. We will not spare them. Everything else is forgivable but attack on the police is not forgivable. Therefore, the strictest action will be taken against them in a timely manner," he said during his reply to the debate on the Budgetary proposals for the Home Department.

The Assembly approved the Home Department’s demand worth Rs 36,614.68 crore.

"Now, Nagpur is peaceful. It is famous for peace. There has never been a riot in Nagpur after 1992. It is clear that the incident that happened the other day was deliberately caused by some people. Aurangzeb's grave was burnt there. There was no inscription written on it. We have investigated this matter thoroughly. But messages like this were spread that the inscriptions were deliberately burnt and then violence broke," said the chief minister.

"Those who disrupt social harmony and deliberately spread such rumours will also be held accountable. Some people have even been arrested. Therefore, we will not stop at any cost without taking very strict action," he said. "We face many challenges in terms of law and order. But the state government is trying to meet those challenges and provide the best possible law and order situation to the people of the state," he said.

He further said that “in the Nagpur violence case, the Police Commissioner and I did not speak separately".

"The Nagpur CP said that we are investigating whether this was premeditated or not. We have not come to a final conclusion yet. So there is no such thing as he said something different and I said something else.” He was responding to a statement made by Congress legislator Nana Patole that CM and Nagpur CP made different remarks about the Nagpur violence.

The Chief Minister said: “Maharashtra is a stable and progressive state and is known for peace and harmony. The government will take strict action if anyone disturbs the law and order in the state. No one should disturb the peace in Maharashtra. If anyone tries to disturb it, he will not be spared,” he warned.

The chief minister said that the government is working to increase the crime conviction rate by taking action.

Fadnavis further said that the government has firmed up an elaborate plan to control the incidents of atrocities against women.

He said that a women's support cell has been established at the police unit level.

This cell is dedicated to women and arrangements have been made for women's complaints to be registered by women officials only.

Courts will be functioning to settle crimes registered under the Women and POCSO Acts. Damini Squad, Nirbhaya Cell and Bharosa Cell have been started. He further said that women are being provided immediate help by dialing 112. The response time of this number is second in the country.

"We are trying to reach number one. This number is linked to the central government agencies through the CCTNS system. Coordination cells have been established to prevent immoral human trafficking. Also, a Visakha Committee has been established to prevent atrocities on women,” he added.

According to the chief minister, Operation Muskan is being implemented in the state to search for children. 12 activities have been completed in this way. This initiative has been honored at the national level.

Through this operation, 38,910 children have been found in the state and brought back to their parents. A special task force has been formed under the POCSO Act. Also, help is being provided through the 1098 toll free number.

"The government is trying to reduce cyber crime in the state. For this, 51 labs have been set up. A headquarter called MahaCyber has been set up in Navi Mumbai. The most modern system in this field at the national level has been set up in the state. The cyber center is being converted into a corporation. The government is also considering forming a corporation to do this work in a professional manner.

"The capacity to conduct cyber audits has been created by developing the system. The capacity to solve this crime within 24 hours of the commission of a cyber crime is being created. All banks and social media are being connected to the state's cyber platform. Action will be taken to prove the crime and return the amount defrauded during the golden hour," the Chief Minister said.

