Will move Calcutta HC over govt’s attempt to mislead SC on OBC reservation: Bengal LoP

Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday claimed that he will move the Calcutta High Court against the state government, highlighting the attempts to mislead the Supreme Court (SC) on the pretext of a fresh survey to identify the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The fresh survey has been started by the state government following its promise made to the Supreme Court on March 18. The state government, during the hearing of a case, challenged an earlier order of the Calcutta High Court, scrapping all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal since 2010. The state government promised the apex court to complete the process of a fresh survey within the next three months.

Talking to the media persons, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that although the state government sought the permission of the apex court earlier this month to conduct a fresh survey in anticipation that the apex court might uphold the earlier order of the Calcutta High Court scrapping all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal since 2010.

“However, in reality, the state government started the fresh survey much before they received the permission from the SC earlier this month. This is a deliberate delaying process by the state government to give preference to people from a particular religious community. Due to the complications arising out of this alleged delaying process, the appointments for a few lakhs of government posts have become uncertain,” he claimed.

He added that he would approach the Calcutta High Court, highlighting the alleged delaying process by the state government.

“It has again proved that the state government does not have any regard for the Constitution, Parliament, or the judicial system of the country. The appeasement politics was started by the previous Left Front regime in West Bengal, where some people from a particular religious minority community were included in the OBC category. The current Trinamool Congress regime did it in a more rampant manner,” he said.

Adhikari added that of the 113 new sects that were included in the OBC list, only four were from the Hindu background, while the remaining 109 were from a particular religious community, whose names were not enlisted in the original OBC list.

Earlier in the day, Adhikari had issued a statement questioning the fresh survey being conducted by the state government and alleged that “he completely believes that fictitious and imaginary communities were being listed.”

