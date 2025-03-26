Centre clears appointment of 3 permanent judges in Punjab and Haryana HC

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Acting swiftly on the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre on Tuesday cleared the appointment of three permanent judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Shri Justice Sumeet Goel, (ii) Smt. Justice Sudeepti Sharma and (iii) Ms. Justice Kirti Singh, Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court, to be Judges of that High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Last week, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna-led SC Collegium approved the proposal for the appointment of Justices Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma, and Kirti Singh as permanent judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 19th March, 2025, has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges in the High Court of Punjab Haryana: (i) Shri Justice Sumeet Goel, (ii) Smt. Justice Sudeepti Sharma, and (iii) Ms. Justice Kirti Singh,” said a statement uploaded on the official website of the apex court.

The Chief Justice and Judges of the High Courts are to be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution. Additional Judges can be appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) regulating the appointment of HC judges, the Chief Justice of the High Court should not make a recommendation for the appointment of an additional Judge when a vacancy for a permanent Judge is available.

