Will finalise action on pending MGNREGA dues after Diwali: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) Trinamool Congress will finalise its next course of agitation against the Centre's non-payment of MGNREGA dues to the West Bengal government after the forthcoming Diwali festival, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told media persons here on Wednesday.

“On November 16, there will be a meeting of the all panchayat representativesof the party at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The blueprint for our next line of agitation on non-payment of MGNREGA dues will be finalised at that meeting only,” the Chief Minister said.

According to her, despite prolonged movement in this matter,including the agitation programme in Delhi, crores of rupees under MGNREGA dues are still pending payment. “Around Rs 7,000 crore are still pending on this count. The poor rural people are being deprived of their legitimate dues. Despite prior appointment, the Union rural development minister did not meet our delegation in Delhi. Now, our movement will be at its peak if there is further delay in payments of MGNREGA dues,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the recent activities of the central agencies in the matter of ration distribution case in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said the irregularities in the state food & supplies department was rampant during the previous Left Front rule and much of it has been cleaned up during the last 12 years of Trinamool Congress regime.

“So such actions are nothing but agenda-driven drives targeting our party and party leaders. If I wished I could have taken action against many who were behind these irregularities during the previous Left Front regime. But I did not take any action since political vendetta is not in my nature,” the chief minister said.

