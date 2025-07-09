Widow of slain BJP worker at Bengal's Sandeshkhali writes to CBI alleging threat to life

Kolkata, July 9 (IANS) Pampa Mondal, the widow of one of the three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, who were killed at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal in 2019, has written a letter to the Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Praveen Sood alleging threat to her life and hence seeking urgent security.

The CBI had recently taken over the investigation concerning the murder of three BJP workers at Sandeshkhali, namely Pradip Mondal, Debdas Mondal, and Sukanta Mondal in June 2019 and in that case, the prime accused is the now suspended Trinamool Congress leader from Sandeshkhali, Sheikh Shahjahan.

Pampa Mondal is the widow of Pradip Mondal.

The CBI took over the investigation following a direction of the Calcutta High Court earlier this month.

"My husband was brutally murdered in the year 2019 by Kader Molla and Sheikh Shahjahan, a notorious criminal group involved in multiple criminal activities in our area. The matter had been neglected earlier by local police due to their political influence. However, the Calcutta High Court has recently ordered the handover of the case, recognising the severity and influence involved," said the letter from Pampa Mondal to the CBI Director.

In the letter, Pampa Mondal also claimed threats to her life and others associated with the case had continued.

She claimed that a secret meeting of the members of the notorious gang, including Kader Molla, Sajet Sheikh, Alam Sheikh, and Azgar took place recently where plans were chalked out to kill her as well as other witnesses in the case.

She also said that Alam Sheikh was in touch with a contract killer to execute the plan.

"In light of this, I humbly request you to ensure my safety and the safety of other key witnesses," the letter said.

She also requested the CBI Director to take immediate steps to monitor and investigate the said secret meeting and speed up the investigation of her husband's murder.

She said that the arrests of the accused in the case were necessary before further lives were lost.

Reacting to the contents of the letter, BJP's IT Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, said this was a direct assault on justice.

"One of the prime accused, Sheikh Shahjahan, now in jail under central agencies' custody, had all charges dropped earlier by the Bengal CID, which functions under leadership of Home Minister and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. That tells you everything about the state's intent. If witnesses fear for their lives, can justice ever prevail? West Bengal, under Trinamool Congress, has become a deathbed for civil rights and democracy," he said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.