July 10 a School Holiday or not for Guru Purnima?

With Guru Purnima around the corner on July 10, students and teachers are deliberating whether schools will remain shut on this day. Though some schools in states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand may declare a holiday, the decision largely rests with state or school authorities. In this article, we delve into the importance of Guru Purnima, its effect on schools, and what students can look forward to on this day.

The Importance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is a sacred festival in India, celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, to commemorate the teaching profession and spiritual gurus. The festival is celebrated on the Ashadha month's full moon day in the Hindu calendar, which typically occurs in July or August. Guru Purnima is a day for students to thank their teachers and mentors, who have been their guides in their academic and spiritual lives.

Guru Purnima in Schools

Schools in India commemorate Guru Purnima with special events, speeches, and programs to pay homage to teachers. On this day, schools emphasize the crucial part that teachers play in building students' lives and futures. Even when schools are open on Guru Purnima, they hold events to honor teachers and appreciate their work. On this day, students get to learn about the value of education and the role of teachers in their lives.

School Holidays During Guru Purnima

The declaration of holiday on Guru Purnima differs from state to state and institution to institution. There may be some states that observe school holidays on this day, and there may be some others that do not. This entirely depends on the decision of the state or the school authorities. Students must find out from their school or state education department whether Guru Purnima will be a holiday on July 10.

Effects on Banks and Government Offices

Indian banks and government offices do not normally celebrate Guru Purnima as a holiday. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Canara Bank are some of the prominent banks that have not declared it as a bank holiday in any state for 2025. Likewise, government offices also take into account national and state-related holidays, and none of them include Guru Purnima. Consequently, these institutions keep working without any break on this day.

Conclusion

Guru Purnima is an important Indian festival, and it is commemorated to recognize the importance of teachers and spiritual gurus. There are some schools that may keep a holiday on this day, but the final authority lies with state or individual school authorities. Special celebrations and functions will be there for students in their schools, even if the schools are kept open during Guru Purnima. As July 10 approaches, the students and teachers can eagerly await celebrating the festival of Guru Purnima and recognizing the significance of education in their lives

