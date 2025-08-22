Why is Oppn scared? Prime Minister Modi backs bills on ousting arrested PM, CM

New Delhi/Gaya ji, Aug 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday defended the three bills to remove the PM, chief ministers, and ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges and slammed the Opposition for the related criticism.

Speaking at a rally in Bihar's Gaya ji, PM Modi said that everyone knows why the Opposition leaders are scared of the proposed bills.

He said the NDA government has introduced bills against corruption that even include the country's Prime Minister within their scope.

"The bills also include the Chief Ministers and Ministers. After the enactment of this law, if any Chief Minister, Minister, or Prime Minister is arrested, they will have to secure bail within 30 days, and if bail is not granted, they will have to resign on the 31st day," he said.

He said as per the current law, if a junior government employee is detained for 50 hours, he or she is automatically suspended. However, if it is a Chief Minister, a Minister, or a Prime Minister, they can continue to enjoy the perks of power even while in jail.

"We have recently seen how files were being signed from jail, and government orders were being issued from jail itself. If this remains the attitude of leaders, how can the fight against corruption be fought?" PM Modi said in indirect reference to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

PM Modi said that in all these years, not a single stain of corruption has tainted our government, whereas the Congress governments, which were in power for 60-65 years after independence, have a long list of corruption cases.

"The corruption of the RJD is known to every child in Bihar. I firmly believe that if the fight against corruption is to be taken to its conclusion, no one should be exempt from action," he said.

He said the NDA government has introduced the law to fight against corruption that even includes the country's Prime Minister within its scope.

Taking a potshot at the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, PM Modi said that whether it is Congress or RJD, their governments have never understood the value of the public's money... for them, the public's money was only meant to fill their own coffers.

"This is precisely why, under their governments, projects would remain incomplete for years. The longer a project was delayed, the more money they would siphon off from it."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.