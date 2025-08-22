WBJEE 2025 Results Update: Answer Key OUT Now, Final Result to Be Declared Soon!

On Friday, August 22, the Supreme Court of India stayed a Calcutta High Court ruling directing the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) to reject its current merit list and construct a new one based on a pre-2010 list of Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities. The stay effectively allows for the long-awaited publishing of the WBJEE 2025 results.

A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gobind Singh issued the ruling after hearing the state government's appeal against Justice Kaushik Chanda's earlier verdict in the Calcutta High Court.

The WBJEE results, which were originally planned for release on August 7, were delayed after Justice Chanda asked the board to amend its merit list using an outdated OBC classification that included 66 communities listed before 2010. The High Court further ordered that the 7% OBC reservation be retained, although no admissions could be made based on the new OBC list implemented after 2010.

Following the SC hearing, the WBJEE final answer key was revealed, and the results will soon be available online.

