April 14, 2023

Narasaraopet: A Narsaraopet court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to Vishnuvardhan Reddy in connection with a 2021 murder case of a degree student named Kota Anusha. The Judge of the 13th Additional District court at Narasaraopet of Palnadu district - Ongolu Venkatanageswara Rao gave the verdict and also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on him.