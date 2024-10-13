Why deep-fried, baked, grilled foods are driving diabetes in India

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Deep fried, baked, grilled ultra-processed foods -- found in every nook and corner of India -- that have become the staple in a majority of homes in recent years, are a direct reason for the ever-surging cases of diabetes in the country, said experts on Sunday.

India is home to a staggering 101 million individuals afflicted by diabetes. The recent ICMR-NIN Dietary Guidelines for Indians reveals that more than 10 per cent of 5-19- year-olds are pre-diabetic.

A new study, published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, shows that the deep fried, baked, and grilled ultra-processed foods are rich in advanced glycation end products (AGE) which lead to inflammation and contribute to several diseases including diabetes.

“When we fry or grill foods it leads to oxidative stress which is a promoter of inflammation. Chronic inflammation in the body is linked to diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and even some forms of cancer. Ultra-processed foods and those foods which are high in trans fats are harmful to health,” diabetologist Dr. V Mohan from Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) in Chennai, told IANS. Mohan and team led the study on AGEs in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to the study, AGE-rich foods include red meat, fried foods, french fries, fried chicken, bacon, biscuits, bakery products, butter, margarine, and sugary foods. On the other hand, fruits and vegetables, broccoli, legumes, oats, dairy, eggs, fish, and tree nuts like almonds, walnuts, cashews, etc, come under the low-age food category.

“Our study showed that foods which are high in dietary ages were linked to type 2 diabetes and inflammation. Foods which were low in dietary AGEs were protective against diabetes,” Mohan said.

AGEs are formed through a non-enzymatic process called glycation, where sugar molecules bind to proteins or fats.

This process can lead to the formation of compounds that cause harmful reactions in the body, particularly inflammation.

“Fried food means that we are having excess saturated fat and calories, so it will naturally not be good for us,” Dr. Ambrish Mithal, Chairman & Head - Endocrinology & Diabetes, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, who was not part of the study, told IANS.

“Much of the food in India that is deep fried, especially street food, is of reheated oil. Reheated oil is very rich in trans fats -- a big factor for increasing the risk of heart disease, some types of cancers,” he added.

Then what about grilled or baked food?

Mithal said intuitively, one would think grilled food is healthy, but it’s actually not. “Although it isn’t fried, it exposes food to high temperatures which gives rise to the production of certain toxic aromatic carbons in the food, which can be carcinogenic,” the doctor said while noting that baked food is also not necessarily healthy because most baked food is carbohydrate-rich.

These foods that are fuelling the obesity rate are one of the major causes of diabetes in the country, Mohan told IANS, while urging the government to promote healthy eating habits.

Further, the MDRF study showed that "excess carbohydrate intake in the form of white rice or refined wheat is a direct driver of the diabetes epidemic," said Mohan.

Apart from this, stress, lack of sleep, and air pollution are other contributing factors.

“Government policy should therefore be directed towards encouraging the cultivation and promotion of foods which are low with dietary AGE’s, especially fruits with low glycemic index and green leafy vegetables,” the doctor said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.