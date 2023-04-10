WHO's new Covid update on vax threaten demand, revenues, says report

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The recent update on Covid-19 vaccine and booster dose by the World Health Organization (WHO) can lead to reduction in global demand and revenue for vaccines against the deadly infectious disease, according to a report on Monday.

The WHO recently revised its vaccine guidance following a meeting of the agency's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE). SAGE no longer recommends annual Covid vaccine boosters for healthy adults under 60 years of age after they have received both a primary vaccine series and booster.

Further, they no longer recommend vaccinating healthy children aged six months to 17 years against Covid at all.

With the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other national health agencies following suit with similar updates, the future of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts is becoming highly uncertain, revealed the report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

"Significant drops in global demand and revenue for Covid-19 vaccines are expected in the coming years, as the threat of the pandemic winds down and vaccination guidance by health authorities loosens. The massive outbreaks caused by the Omicron variant led to the currently high levels of immunity observed in all age groups through both vaccination efforts and infections across the globe," Nancy Jaser, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement.

"Combined with recent guidance calling for decreased use of boosters and the US Senate's decision to end the national emergency declaration early, Covid-19 revenue streams may fade quickly for vaccine developers," she added.

SAGE has also updated its guidance on bivalent Covid vaccines, now accepting the use of bivalent BA.5-specific vaccine doses for the primary series, due to the benefits observed in symptomatic disease.

However, the agency highlighted that there is no evidence indicating the bivalent vaccine is more effective in preventing severe disease, further threatening the Covid booster landscape.

Since the threat of severe disease has diminished, health agencies and governments are now focused on shifting resources to vaccinate against other diseases such as RSV and influenza.

"Since SAGE's recommendations are not binding, it is unclear how certain countries will react or modify their current vaccination campaigns," Jaser said.

Most European countries, including the UK, have already restricted boosters to the highest-risk groups.

Despite signs of decreasing funding and legislature to support booster rollouts, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a second booster dose in adults aged 65 years or older and is planning a meeting of its vaccine advisory committee in June to determine an action plan for the use of bivalent boosters during the upcoming fall season.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.