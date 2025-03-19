Who is Ananya Panday's new friend on set?

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has revealed her new "friend" on set. The actress posted an image of the book 'Greenlights' by Matthew McConaughey with a caption that read, “My new friend between takes.”

It seems like Ananya has found a source of inspiration in the book, as she takes a break from her busy schedule. The ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress is currently shooting for her tenth film.

A few days ago, Ananya reminisced about her debut film, 'Student Of The Year 2', as she returned to the very same shoot location to begin working on her tenth project. She took to her Instagram stories to share a video in which she gave a glimpse of her current shooting location. The clip showed the actress in a car, passing by a picturesque road bordered by lush green trees.

Sharing the video, Chunky Panday’s daughter wrote in the caption, “Shot SOTY 2 almost 7 years ago!!! In this exact location And shooting my 10th film here now.”

Ananya Panday has not yet disclosed the film she is currently working on. However, she has some exciting projects lined up, including “Kesari Chapter 2” with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, as well as “Chand Mera Dil.”

In November of last year, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that Ananya would star alongside ‘Kill’ actor Lakshya Lalwani in the romantic drama “Chand Mera Dil.”

Directed by Vivek Soni, the romantic comedy is slated for release in 2025.

Since making her debut in 2019, Ananya has appeared in a variety of films, including “Pati Patni Aur Woh", “Khaali Peeli,” “Gehraiyaan,” “Liger,” “Dream Girl 2,” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.” Her most recent project was “CTRL,” a thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

The film, which also stars Vihaan Samat, follows the story of a social media influencer couple. After discovering her boyfriend's infidelity, the protagonist uses an AI app to erase his digital presence from her computer and social media accounts.

