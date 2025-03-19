Vadodara hit-and-run accused had escaped action in earlier case

Vadodara, March 19 (IANS) Investigation into the Rakshit Chaurasia March 13 hit-and-run case has revealed that he was involved in a similar reckless driving case earlier.

In the March 13 incident, a speeding car driven by Chaurasia rammed into three vehicles, killing a woman and injuring seven others in Gujarat's Vadodara. A probe into the case has now revealed that he had been involved in another reckless driving incident two and a half months ago, where his car went off the road in Sevasi due to overspeeding.

Despite the warning signs, no legal action was taken at the time.

On the night of Holika Dahan, Chaurasia was reportedly driving at an uncontrollable speed when he lost control. The collision was so intense that parts of the car’s engine broke off and scattered across the road.

While one woman lost her life, seven others suffered injuries. Following the accident, the vehicle was sent for a detailed forensic and mechanical inspection at the RTO (Regional Transport Office). However, authorities were unable to determine whether a mechanical failure contributed to the crash, leaving police to continue their independent investigation.

After completing his remand period, Rakshit Chaurasia was shifted to Vadodara Central Jail, where he is being held in Yard-12's semi-high security barrack.

Sources reveal that he is among four other accused involved in serious crimes. Authorities have implemented strict monitoring protocols for Chaurasia, including 24/7 CCTV surveillance to ensure constant observation. No permission to receive food or supplies from outside -- he must consume only jail-provided meals.

Investigators have now uncovered that Chaurasia was already involved in a reckless driving incident in the Sevasi area months before this deadly crash. Reports indicate that his car veered off the road due to excessive speed, but no action was taken against him at the time. This revelation has raised serious concerns about whether stricter enforcement could have prevented the fatal Holika Dahan accident.

Between April 2020 and March 2023, Gujarat recorded a total of 4,860 hit-and-run incidents, resulting in 3,449 fatalities and 2,720 serious injuries. In Ahmedabad city, at least one in every three hit-and-run accidents proved fatal over the past two years (2023 and 2024). The city reported a total of 344 such cases, leading to 117 deaths. In 2024, there were 161 hit-and-run accidents, a 12 per cent decrease from 183 in 2023. Fatalities also declined by 25.4 per cent, from 67 in 2023 to 50 in 2024. In rural Ahmedabad, 395 hit-and-run accidents were reported over the same period, resulting in 228 fatalities, accounting for 57 per cent of the deaths in these incidents. While the number of cases decreased in 2024 compared to 2023, the number of fatalities remained constant at 114 each year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.