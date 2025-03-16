Whitewashing of Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid to begin today under ASI supervision

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The whitewashing of the outer wall of Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal is set to begin on Sunday.

Marking a significant step toward the preservation and enhancement of the mosque’s historic structure, the entire process will be carried out under the direct supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team.

The mosque will be painted in a combination of white, green, and golden colours, following a detailed plan outlined by the ASI. The ASI has also arranged for skilled labourers to carry out the work, ensuring that the project adheres to both historical and aesthetic standards.

The work is expected to be completed within three to four days, restoring the mosque’s outer walls to their former glory.

Earlier on Saturday, the Secretary of Shahi Jama Masjid, Masood Farooqui, confirmed the initiation of the project. Farooqui noted that the ASI team visited the mosque the previous day, assessing the resources required for the task and conducting discussions on labour and material needs.

The work will begin promptly in accordance with the directions set forth by the Allahabad High Court, he said.

The Allahabad High Court intervened on March 12, directing the ASI to complete the whitewashing of the mosque’s outer walls within a week. Following the court's order, the ASI carried out a thorough assessment of the mosque’s condition, taking precise measurements and planning the required steps.

Zafar Ali, the president of Shahi Jama Masjid, had earlier stated that the painting work would begin after the Holi festival, in line with the court's directive.

It is noteworthy that the whitewashing pertains solely to the mosque’s outer wall, as clarified by Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the case.

Additionally, the court has also mandated the installation of lighting around the mosque’s exterior to enhance its visibility.

