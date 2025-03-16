Karnataka Assembly session to be stormy over Muslim quota issue

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) The Congress government's decision to provide a four per cent quota to the Muslim community in tenders is likely to create a furore during the ongoing budget session in both Houses of the state legislature.

The BJP’s national leadership has stated that the decision will have national implications. Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday in a press meet reminded that such divisive measures in the past led to the partition of the country.

The Congress government is all set to bring an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, 1999, to provide the quota for Muslims in the ongoing session, which will resume on Monday (March 17).

The BJP is expected to strongly oppose the bill and is likely to disrupt proceedings in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

Reacting to the move by the ruling Congress party, state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said it is pushing the state towards violence.

Amid the controversy, Minister for Waqf and Housing Zameer Ahmad Khan’s note to officials directing them to provide reservations for Muslims has further complicated the issue. The state BJP, taking to the social media platform X, slammed the move, stating, “Karnataka’s Minority Welfare Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan is considering increasing Muslim reservation to 10 per cent -- a blatant violation of Supreme Court rulings, which have repeatedly stated that reservations cannot be based on religion!”

The BJP further questioned, “Where is social justice now? Rahul Gandhi, will Congress snatch reservations meant for SCs and STs to fulfill its appeasement politics? Mr. Scam CM Siddaramaiah, is Congress' idea of social justice taking away opportunities from the most deprived to favor your vote bank?”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced reservations for Muslims in government contracts in the state budget for the financial year 2025-26. Although CM Siddaramaiah did not explicitly mention any community in his speech, the budget included Category-IIB, which comprises Muslims exclusively.

He further announced, “Under the provisions of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, the reservation provided to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Category-I, Category-IIA, and Category-IIB contractors in public works will be increased to Rs 2 crore.”

Additionally, under the provisions of the same Act, reservation will be provided in the procurement of goods and services across various government departments, corporations, and institutions to suppliers belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Category-I, Category-IIA, and Category-IIB, up to Rs 1 crore, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department and co-incharge of West Bengal, stated, "While presenting the state budget, CM Siddaramaiah confirmed that 4 per cent of public works contracts will be reserved for Muslims under Category-II B."

"Reservation will be provided in the procurement of goods and services under various government departments, corporations, and institutions for suppliers belonging to SC, ST, Category-I, Category-II A, and Category-II B, up to Rs 1 crore. Category-II B refers to Muslims," Amit Malviya underlined.

Responding to the criticism, Deputy CM and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said, “Who said that 4 per cent reservation is only for Muslims? The government has decided to provide it to minorities and backward communities. Minorities include Christians, Jains, Parsis, Sikhs, and others. Previously, we had amended the law to provide contract reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," said Shivakumar.

"Approval has been given only for contracts worth up to Rs 2 crore. No work exceeding this amount will be allocated under this quota. We are not taking away anyone’s rights.” However, he questioned, “Don’t they also deserve a livelihood?"

Meanwhile, state BJP leaders are preparing to launch an attack against the Congress-led government over the issue and oppose the bill that intends to provide a quota for Muslims in government tenders.

