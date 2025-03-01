‘The White Lotus’ star Aimee Lou Wood compares filming drama to taking part in social experiment

Los Angeles, March 1 (IANS) Hollywood actress Aimee Lou Wood, who is receiving a lot of positive response for the recently released third season of the hit streaming show ‘The White Lotus’, has called the filming of the show in a luxurious Thai resort akin to participating in a “social experiment".

The new season is already drawing praise for Mike White’s latest exploration of how terribly privileged people can behave in a beautiful setting, reports ‘Deadline’.

Aimee Lou Wood, whose breakthrough role came in Netflix drama ‘Sex Education’, told ‘The Guardian’ newspaper that being ensconced in The Four Seasons hotel for seven months without a break wasn’t always good for her.

She said, “Living in a hotel, that we also film in? It was like a social experiment. In a way I will never, ever forget. I will never have an experience like that again. It was so extreme. So the fun bits were unbelievable, so special. The ocean, the landscape, it was majestic. Mike [White, the director] is a genius. Everyone involved is amazing, it’s just the circumstances are quite extreme”.

She shared, “One day, I was having my hair done and Miia (Kovero, the hair and makeup artist) was, like, ‘You need to go home. I don’t know who I’m talking to any more, Aimee or Chelsea.’ I’d completely abstracted. Everyone becomes their character to an extent, but I didn’t even know who I was”.

As per ‘Deadline, Aimee Lou Wood plays Chelsea, the sunny, yoga-teacher girlfriend to her older boyfriend played by Walton Goggins,

The British actress said of their barbed exchanges, “There’s something about Mike’s writing. Everyone always seems on the edge”.

Her role in ‘Sex Education’ of abused teenager Aimee Gibbs was her first role straight out of drama school, but won her a BAFTA award for her performance.

