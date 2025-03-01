Stop shifting Mumbai offices to Delhi & other states: Aaditya Thackeray to Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Shiv Sena UBT leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday called upon the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to keep Mumbai’s importance intact and stop shifting out headquarters and offices from the metropolis to Delhi and other states as per the BJP’s aim in the past decade.

“Don’t kill Mumbai. Stop shifting out headquarters and offices from Mumbai, to Delhi and other states, as per the BJP’s aim in the past decade. Keep Mumbai’s importance and we will be happy to support such an initiative,” he said in his post on X while responding to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ statement on Friday about development of more cities in Maharashtra.

“Happy to have more cities in Maharashtra, BUT Mumbai’s times as the business capital isn’t over. It is the BJP that has systematically tried to finish Mumbai financially and as the financial capital over the past entire decade. Despite GIFT having the kind of privileges, incentives, Mumbai’s importance hasn’t reduced,” said Aaditya.

“Will Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) be built by the State or by BJP’s real owner? Will Naina have the same incentives tax benefits as the GIFT city?” he asked. “Will the NAINA city be developed by the state and take its natural course or will it be benefiting the company that is the real owner of BJP and given the Navi Mumbai Airport development and operations?” he questioned.

He further said, “Cities that have existed for decades, and in some cases 100s of years, due to their natural strength as centres of finance/ business/ trade globally, will never die. NAINA city will grow and bloom like Navi Mumbai, on its own strength. And before we speak of more cities - please fix our air pollution (at least acknowledge there’s a problem) and the dug up streets and mess created by your allies in government.”

Earlier, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the conference held on Friday had announced that NAINA will be the third city with needs of all businesses being taken care of.

“Mumbai has lived its time as the financial capital. Did not. Are new infrastructure in the 2000s, lost IT hubs during the revolution to Hyderabad and Bengaluru,” he added.

The Chief Minister further said 60 per cent of the Data Center capacity is being made in Navi Mumbai and the first M-hub will be launched soon. He added that the government wants to create a plug and play space in Navi Mumbai.

