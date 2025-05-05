Where ideas ride highways and dreams fuel engines - welcome to 'Bharat Startup Yatra'

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) In the dust of small towns and the glow of bustling innovation hubs, a quiet revolution is unfolding. Filmmaker and actor Shashie Vermaa’s new directorial venture Bharat Startup Yatra is a cinematic expedition into the beating heart of India’s next big transformation.

Rather than just documenting places, the series dives deep into the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship sweeping across the country, capturing powerful stories of ambition, resilience, and change.

“I started my career facing the camera,” Vermaa said, “but somewhere along the journey, I became obsessed with what happens behind it -- especially when the stories are real, raw, and rooted in the soil of this country.”

Bharat Startup Yatra ditches the typical lens to capture something far more urgent: the spirit of India’s changemakers.

From dusty lanes to buzzing co-working spaces, from tier-2 towns to rising tech hubs, the series tracks young visionaries building the future -- one startup at a time.

What makes the series truly groundbreaking is its fusion of genres. It’s part documentary, part economic exploration, part human drama -- and 100 per cent authentic.

Vermaa’s directorial approach leans into emotional truth and cinematic intimacy, capturing the highs and lows of founders whose innovations are born not in boardrooms, but in backyards and by lanes.

“It’s the most immersive project I’ve taken on,” Vermaa shared. “There’s no script, no retakes -- just real people, raw emotion, and moments that surprise you every day.”

The research and writing for the series have been led by ex-journalist Nishat Shamshi, bringing depth and journalistic integrity to the narrative.

Chandan Aanand, a successful actor and writer, joins as the Creative Director, lending the yatra a strong visual and emotional identity.

Joining Vermaa is journalist Richa Anirudh, whose empathetic storytelling adds further depth to every episode.

Adding a unique narrative layer is acclaimed actor Sunny Hinduja, popularly known as Sandeep Bhaiya, who serves as the sutradhaar of the series. Hinduja is himself a symbol of perseverance and hard-earned success.

“If dreams are fueled by belief and hard work, then even the smallest startup can become a blockbuster story. I, too, started with modest dreams. There were failures along the way, but I never gave up -- because when your passion becomes your startup, the path begins to create itself. Bharat Startup Yatra is the voice of millions of entrepreneurs who started with little and are now rewriting history with relentless perseverance. It’s a tribute to those sitting in small towns and villages, nurturing a new dream for tomorrow,” Hinduja said.

Conceptualised and backed by October Sky, a production house focusing on bold, socially conscious storytelling.

“We are delighted to support Bharat Startup Yatra, a compelling initiative that captures the entrepreneurial spirit shaping India’s future. This documentary aligns with Prasar Bharati’s vision to showcase transformative stories from across the nation. It will be available on Waves OTT, ensuring that these inspiring narratives reach a digital-first, pan-India audience, encouraging innovation and ambition at every level,” said Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, of Prasar Bharati.

While Vermaa is making waves behind the camera, his on-screen journey is far from over.

As an actor, he is currently working on two films with national award-winning directors: Chhath by Nitin Chandra and Lakshmi Mariyam by Amol Gole. Additionally, he will be appearing in Panchayat Season 4 -- this proves that his passion for storytelling continues to thrive, both behind and in front of the lens.

Bharat Startup Yatra isn’t just a show -- it’s a movement. And with a passionate team at the helm, it’s telling the story of a new India: bold, rooted, and ready for the world.

