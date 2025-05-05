YS Jagan Extends Unconditional Support to Farmers as Untimely Rains Wreak Havoc

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured unconditional support to the farmers of Andhra Pradesh on behalf of the party.

During a teleconference held on Monday (May 5), Jagan instructed YSRCP leaders and regional coordinators to stand by the farmers, who are reeling under the effects of untimely rains and the lack of a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The former Chief Minister criticized the TDP government for neglecting the farmers and alleged that no efforts were made to shift harvested grains to safe locations, despite rain alerts being issued well in advance.

“Farmers are under immense stress across the state, including in the Godavari districts. The untimely rains have inundated crops. Farmers suffered due to inclement weather during the Kharif season, and now the rains have brought misery in the Rabi season as well,” Jagan stated.

He lashed out at the Chandrababu Naidu-led government for its apathy and directed YSRCP leaders to extend full support to the farmers. He instructed them to visit affected regions and mount pressure on the government to take immediate action in support of the ryots.

On Saturday (May 3), Jagan also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), launching a scathing attack on the Naidu government for failing to support farmers and for not ensuring MSP on crops.