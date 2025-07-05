When Udit Narayan revealed how he became a part of ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Playback singer Udit Narayan once shared the story behind him getting onboard for ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’. A recently resurfaced video of the veteran singer from a Kapil Sharma show is making rounds on the Internet in which he spoke about how the late filmmaker Yash Chopra was very fond of him.

Recollecting how he became a part of ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, he said in the video, “Mr. Yash Chopra said, I have found Shah Rukh Khan's date. Now I am not going to wait for anyone. I don't know, but he had called another singer. In the title song, you can see that there is Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. So, he had chosen a singer for a hero”.

He further mentioned, “I don't know what came to his mind. He said, but I want the voice of Udit Narayan. By then, I had become his favorite singer. So, he had done all the songs with Lata Mangeshkar. And he said, he will do the shooting of the song with vocals of another singer. But, you won't believe, I came back to Mumbai after 15 or 20 days. Straight from the airport, I went to the studio, and recorded the first song, ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’”.

Earlier, in March this year, Udit Narayan had stirred controversy after an undated video of him kissing a female fan on the lips while taking a selfie during his performance went viral on social media. In the undated video, Udit Narayan was seen performing the iconic track ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon from ‘Mohra’, when a female fan turned around and kissed him on the cheek.

The singer then kissed her on her lips. The singer kissed the female fan on the lips, as per viral videos from the show.

The 69-year-old singer has sung in various other languages including Hindi Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam, Assamese, Bagheli and Maithili. He has won four National Film Awards.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.