When Tabu helped Saiee Manjrekar prep for 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' by ‘reading, rehearsing’ lines

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Saiee M Manjrekar said that veteran star Tabu helped her by “reading and rehearsing” lines to prepare for her role in the upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha'.

"I'm very grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Tabu. She would help me prep for my character Vasu by reading and rehearsing my lines, so that I would get the tone and dialogue delivery right,” Saiee said.

The actress, who is the daughter of filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, plays the younger version of Tabu's character in the movie.

“My father has always said how in his opinion, Tabu is the best actress, and since my childhood, he's said that if you want to learn acting sit and watch Tabu's films,” added Saiee.

Saiee said that she has watched Tabu’s work growing up because her father Mahesh said she “is the actor I need to take inspiration from.”

“When you watch her there is so much to learn from her and I feel like I manifested it in some way," said the actress.

Calling it a “dream come true” on working with the National Award-winning actress, Saiee said: “I’ve been taking cues and inspiration from Tabu ma’am and it has been a dream come true, especially since my father, Mahesh Manjrekar, has always admired her talent who worked in the critically acclaimed film 'Astitva', often praised her as the best actress of her generation.”

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is a romantic thriller, which also stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Ajay Devgn.

Saiee, who has showcased her acting prowess in Hindi and Telugu films, made her acting debut in 2019 with 'Dabangg 3' starring Salman Khan. She was then seen in films such as 'Ghani', 'Major' and 'Skanda'.

The 22-year-old actress has also featured in music videos such as 'Manjha' by Vishal Mishra and B Praak’s 'Duniya'.

