When Shekhar Kapur called ‘Masoom’ his attempt to explore fragility of human emotions

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for films like ‘Masoom’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Bandit Queen’, had once said that his film ‘Masoom’ was his attempt to explore the fragility of human emotions.

.‘Masoom’, which marked the directorial debut of Shekhar, is an adaptation of the 1980 Erich Segal novel ‘Man, Woman and Child’, which was also adapted into a Malayalam movie ‘Olangal’.

Reflecting on the film, Shekhar Kapur once said, “‘Masoom’ was my attempt to explore the fragility of human emotions. It taught me that the greatest stories are the ones that come from truth, truth that can be uncomfortable, but also liberating”.

The film is a poignant exploration of human relationships, love, and forgiveness. ‘Masoom’ beautifully delves into the life of a seemingly perfect family whose world is turned upside down by the revelation of an illegitimate child.

The heart of the film lies in its raw emotions, stellar performances. The film boasts of R.D. Burman’s beautiful music and Gulzar's poignant lyrics including the iconic song ‘Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi’. The film also introduced actors Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar as child artists.

Earlier, Shekhar had shared a profound message on storytelling. Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a captivating photo from his retreat in the Himalayas and shared his perspective on the art of storytelling.

Shekhar wrote, “Love teaching storytelling and where better than in the Himalayas. Teaching is the art of exploring ourselves together. All of us are born storytellers. We just need not to be shy of expressing ourselves. Revealing ourselves. #storytelling @himalayanwriting @kaverikapur.”

The filmmaker also tagged his daughter Kaveri. In his three-day retreat nestled in the serene Himalayas, Kapur guided his students on a journey of self-discovery through storytelling.

In his next follow-up post, the director added, “You don’t teach story telling. Together with your students you explore the stories that lie inside them. After all all art starts with ‘who am I’. Who is that that’s telling story? What are the stories lying dormant inside you? Where are you in the stories you want to tell? Great 3 days teaching in the Himalayas #storytelling @HimalayanWrite”.

