When Salman Khan spoke these golden words for Aamir Khan

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan may be ruling the roost currently. But there was a time when they both were trying to find their way in the industry.

An old video of Salman Khan talking about his experience of working with Aamir has gone viral on social media.

The video is from the sets of 'Andaz Apna Apna' on which Aamir and Salman worked together back in 1993.

In the video, Salman can be heard saying, "He is good fun to work with, he is nice, and very hardworking. He makes me work twice as hard. We vibe pretty well."

'Andaz Apna Apna', which was severely panned by the critics upon its release, has over the years gained cult status, and is considered one of the iconic comedy films from Bollywood.

It tells the story of two gold diggers, who attempt to woo an heiress to have access to her father's wealth. They soon realise that the heiress has exchanged her identity with that of her secretary. By that point, one of them is genuinely in love with the heiress, and the other gold digger has fallen for the secretary.

The film also starred Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. It was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Several dialogues from this film like "Teja main hu. Mark Idhar hai", "Crime Master Gogo, Mogambo ka Bhatija" and "Do dost ek cup me chay piyenge" are extremely popular. The film is known for its comic timing, and stellar performances and the songs.

Interestingly, Raveena had once shared that all the four lead actors didn't get along on the sets of the film. This resurfaced video of Salman paints a completely different picture from what Raveena had said.

Meanwhile, Aamir has joined forces with Rajkumar Santoshi once again. However, this time the actor is donning the hat of a co-producer.

