‘When the opportunity comes, I will be ready', says India’s women’s hockey reserve goalie Bansari Solanki

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) For Bansari Solanki, being a reserve goalkeeper for the Indian women’s hockey team is not a place of uncertainty—it is a position of patience, preparation, and pride. The 24-year-old from Surat, Gujarat, has been part of the senior national camp for the past two years and was recently named as a reserve goalkeeper in India’s squad for the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024–25.

Bansari is quietly putting in the work, staying mentally tuned in, and waiting for the moment her name is called. "I have learnt to treat every training session like my debut,” Bansari said. “It may not be today or tomorrow, but when the opportunity comes, I’ll be ready—not just to play, but to make it count."

Her journey from a schoolgirl who stumbled into goalkeeping in the 8th grade to a rising star in Indian hockey is a testament to resilience and quiet determination. Initially a studious child with dreams of becoming an aeronautical engineer, Bansari’s hockey career began when her school’s sports teacher needed a goalkeeper for the under-14 team. Her height and build made her the natural choice.

“It was never my plan,” she recalled. “I didn’t want to be a goalkeeper. But somehow, that one decision changed my life.”

Growing up in Gujarat, a state not known for a strong hockey culture, opportunities were few. But that changed when hockey legend and Padma Shri awardee Dhanraj Pillay became the Technical Director and High Performance Director for the Sports Authority of Gujarat. “If I’m here today, it’s because of Dhanraj, sir,” she reflected. “He gave me my first real platform. That’s when I truly began to love the game.”

Her performance at the Sub-Junior Nationals led to her selection for the prestigious National Hockey Academy in Delhi. “It was overwhelming,” she recalled. “I came from a place where we played in local kits, and suddenly, I was in a national-level setup, wearing top-of-the-line goalkeeper’s gear and sharing dorms with the country’s best young talents.”

At just 17, Bansari left behind her family and familiar life to pursue her dream in Delhi. She also completed her 12th grade through the National Institute of Open Schooling, proving her dedication to education alongside hockey. Her training at NHA under former India player and renowned goalkeeping coach Romeo James helped lay a strong technical foundation, and she credits him for shaping her into a goalkeeper of national calibre.

“I really want to mention Romeo James, sir—he was our goalkeeping coach at the National Hockey Academy,” Bansari said. “Because of his everyday goalkeeping sessions, I could become a good goalkeeper. He built our basics from the ground up.”

Bansari’s family—her father, an engineer; her homemaker mother; a younger sister; and a younger brother—stood firmly behind her dreams, often making quiet sacrifices along the way. “My parents never said no to anything, even when it meant stretching the household budget,” she recalled. “I still remember needing a new pair of kickers that cost nearly Rs 20,000. Without hesitation, my father said, ‘Go ahead, buy them.’ At the time, I didn’t fully grasp the weight of that support. Now I do—and it means everything.”

Over the years, Bansari has captained teams in the Khelo India League and has played for Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, SAI, and Union Bank in national-level competitions. She was part of the Indian team that won Gold at the 2023 Hockey 5s Asia Cup in Oman—where she was named Best Rising Goalkeeper and followed that with a silver at the Hockey 5s World Cup in 2024.

Yet, despite these achievements, she continues to wait for her senior team debut. “It is not easy,” she admits. “You travel, you train, and sometimes you don’t get to step on the pitch. But I have learnt that goalkeeping is a journey of patience. Every goalkeeper has struggled at some point, and that gives me strength.”

She credited legends of the game like Savita and PR Sreejesh for their mentorship. “Savita Di isn’t just a brilliant goalkeeper; she’s a wonderful human being. I ask her everything—from technique to how to guide the team from the post. And Sree (Sreejesh) Bhai once gave me some amazing advice on positioning and mindset. Watching and learning from them is an opportunity I cherish.”

With two years in the national camp, Bansari has honed her technical skills and developed a deeper awareness of her game. “Goalkeeping isn’t like math,” she laughed. “It’s not formulaic. Every moment is unpredictable. But I have learnt to adapt and stay prepared.”

Bansari also draws strength from her deep faith. “In my toughest moments, I turn to Lord Krishna. His teachings keep me grounded and remind me that every phase—good or bad—is part of a larger plan. I just have to keep doing my job. As Krishna says in the Bhagavad Gita, Karm karo, phal ki chinta mat karo.”

For Bansari, hockey is no longer just a sport—it is her purpose. “I left my dream of becoming an engineer behind, but I have no regrets. I now dream of winning an Olympic medal for India. That’s the ultimate goal. And I’ll keep showing up, every single day, until that dream comes true.”

