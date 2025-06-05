OnePlus 13s Launched in India: Review, Top Specs, Features, Price, Availability, and More

Today, OnePlus released the OnePlus 13s in India. Although the 13 is a completely new device with its own special combination of design and functionality, it falls roughly in the middle of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in terms of both pricing and feature set. Being a "compact flagship," which means that it boasts top-tier specs but is packaged in a smaller package, is the OnePlus 13s' greatest USP (short for unique selling point). This attribute covers every aspect, from the screen's size to its thinness and light weight.



OnePlus 13s: Features and Top Specs

The chassis of the 13s is made of aluminum and glass. It weighs approximately 185 grams and is only 8.15 mm in size. Green silk, pink satin, and black velvet are the available options. According to OnePlus, the final two possibilities are created with a unique velvet glass technology that gives the rear panel a soft touch and tiny texture. In contrast, the black version features a "metallic sand" appearance. There is no longer an alert slider. OnePlus has replaced it with a new Plus Key that enhances customization. Users can attach a wide range of shortcuts to it, including activating the Plus Mind, an AI-based sandbox that serves as a centralized location for storing and curating screenshots.

Speaking of which, OnePlus recently introduced OnePlus AI, a whole suite of AI conveniences, and this is the first phone to come with it. Other devices will follow. In terms of software, the 13S is running Android 15 and OxygenOS 15. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of quick LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage are located beneath the hood. The phone is powered by a 5850mAh battery that can be charged quickly up to 80W. According to OnePlus, the 13s also enables bypass charging, which means that power can be delivered directly to the phone (rather than via the battery) in the rare event that your battery runs low while you're gaming. This feature eliminates the possibility of overheating and other potential problems. This phone also has a sophisticated cooling system that includes a sizable 3D Cryo-Velocity vapor chamber to guarantee continuous performance with minimal throttling.

A 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with an optically stabilized f/1.8 aperture lens and a second 50-megapixel 2x telephoto lens are the main features of the OnePlus 13s' dual camera arrangement on the back. With the exception of the missing ultrawide, this looks to be the same as the OnePlus 13R. There is a 32-megapixel front camera. Autofocus is a feature. With the front camera capped at 30 frames per second and the rear camera reaching 60 frames per second, you can record 4K footage from both sides.

The 6.32-inch LTPO OLED screen of the OnePlus 13s boasts a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz and 1.5K resolution. The panel supports HDR, including Dolby Vision, and the screen can reach 1600 nits in high brightness mode (the normal peak brightness is set at 800 nits). An optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics and dual speakers are included. WiFi 7, NFC, and dual SIM with 5G (up to 5.5G) are available connectivity choices.

OnePlus 13s: Price and Availability in India

When OnePlus first released the 13s, the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage cost Rs 54,999. The most expensive model, which has 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, costs Rs 59,999. Pre-booking for the phone begins on June 5, and the official sale is set to begin on June 12 at 12 p.m. IST.