When Janhvi met Dhoni, 'he wasn’t walking but gliding'

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, shared her experience meeting the World Cup-winning Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Janhvi attended a media event in the city on Wednesday, and told the press about her experience being in the company of the legendary cricketer.

She told the media stationed at a multiplex: “I and everyone here, I believe are huge fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni sir. He has this aura which just sways you away. A few days ago, I was at a function with him. As I saw him moving around, I felt he wasn’t walking but gliding”.

She further mentioned how the cricketer’s conduct impressed her massively.

She added: “He didn't just click selfies with people and walked off but he engaged in a conversation with them and treated everyone with utmost respect. An imminent personality like him being so humble speaks volumes about his character and his heart. It's his aura and his conduct which is very inspiring.”

