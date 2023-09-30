'What NTR couldn't achieve, his disciple KCR will achieve'

Khammam (Telangana), Sep 30 (IANS) What legendary actor-politician N. T. Rama Rao could not achieve, his disciple and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will achieve by scoring a hat-trick as the chief minister, said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday.

Addressing public meetings in Khammam and Sathupalli towns after participating in various development works, KTR exuded confidence that Chief Minister KCR will set a record by becoming the chief minister for a third consecutive term.

The BRS leader, who is son of KCR, appealed to people to vote for BRS in the coming elections to help to continue the growth of Telangana.

KTR, who unveiled the statue of the legendary actor and former chief minister late N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) in Khammam, said that NTR brought pride to the Telugu people in the country, and now, CM KCR is making the entire nation look at Telangana with astonishment.

Paying tributes to NTR, the BRS leader said he was a great actor and a leader, but could not become a hat-trick CM.

His follower KCR will become a hat-trick CM with all the love and support from people and blessings of NTR, said KTR.

KCR was with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) floated by NTR before launching Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2001 to fight for statehood to Telangana.

As NTR is revered by Telugu masses even 27 years after his death and united Khammam district is considered culturally close to Andhra Pradesh, KTR invoked the legendary actor to seek votes for the party in the coming elections.

The BRS leader recalled how NTR, by portraying the characters of Hindu gods, enjoyed the status of a demigod among Telugu masses.

He said he was fortunate to have the opportunity to unveil his statue.

KTR said that he considers lucky to be named as Taraka Rama Rao and remarked that there is some power in the name Taraka Rama.

Attacking the Congress party at the meeting, the BRS working president ridiculed their six guarantees and said: "The Congress is functioning under three commands - low command in Telangana, new command in Bengaluru, and high command in Delhi. They don't have any coordination among themselves."

He also said that the Congress' warranty has expired, and their guarantees should not be taken seriously. While expressing apprehensions on six guarantees, KTR said if Congress is given a chance to govern, three things would happen for the guarantee, and that included -- a three-hour power supply in a day, a change of CM every year, and a lot of scams in the state.

