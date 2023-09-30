Day after alleged manhandling, model turned actress Archana Gautam suspended from Congress

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) A day after Congress leader Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly heckled outside the party headquarters here, the Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday suspended her from the primary membership of the party for six years.

The state unit's Disciplinary Committee, in an order on Saturday, said that Gautam has been suspended from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years.

It also said that a show cause notice was served to her for indiscipline on May 31 this year and she was asked to reply within a week but did not.

The development comes a day after she and her father were allegedly manhandled when they tried to enter the party headquarters here on Friday afternoon. According to the actress, she wanted to meet party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and President Mallikarjun Kharge to congratulate them on the passing of the Women’s Bill in Parliament last week.

A viral video of the politician on social media showed her asking for 'help' outside Congress party office. In the video Gautam and her father can be seen surrounded by people, who allegedly prevented her from entering the party office, and allegedly misbehaved with her.

Gautam was fielded as Congress candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Hastinapur Assembly seat in the 2022 elections but lost.

