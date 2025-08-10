Western Rly's Ahmedabad division flags off first industrial salt rake, sets freight milestone

Ahmedabad, Aug 10 (IANS) Western Railway’s Ahmedabad Division has achieved another milestone in freight transportation, dispatching its first-ever rake of industrial salt from Sanosara Goods Shed (Gandhidham region) to Dahej, as per an official Gujarat government statement.

The 58 BOXNHL wagon rake, loaded with 3,851.2 tonnes of industrial salt from Chowgule Salt Works Pvt. Ltd., covered a distance of 673.57 km, generating Rs 31.69 lakh in freight revenue.

Ahmedabad Division is the Western Railway zone’s top freight contributor, accounting for about 40 per cent of its total cargo movement. The division hosts three major ports — Mundra, Tuna Tekra, and Kandla — which together contribute over 80 per cent of its freight volume.

Commodities moved include containerised cargo, petroleum products, fertilisers, imported coal, salt, automobiles, edible oils, and bentonite. With 76 freight handling facilities, including 7 Gati Shakti multimodal cargo terminals, 6 private freight terminals, 16 private sidings, 37 goods sheds, and 8 port terminals, the division loaded around 46.77 million tonnes of cargo last financial year.

Mundra Port led with 21.33 million tonnes, followed by Kandla with 6.10 million tonnes and Tuna Tekra with 1.27 million tonnes — together making up 61.36 per cent of total loading. Railway officials credited the new record to Indian Railways’ proactive marketing strategy, which involves direct engagement with customers to tailor transport solutions.

This initiative not only boosted revenue but also strengthened customer trust, opened new long-distance rail transport opportunities for industrial salt, and provided an eco-friendly alternative to road haulage.Looking ahead, the division plans to add six more goods cargo terminals in the next 2–3 years, increasing rail’s share in regional freight movement.

Ahmedabad Division, a key freight hub under Western Railway, also plays a vital role in India's locomotive operations. Its Vatva loco shed—opened in 1981—initially handled only 15 diesel locomotives but has since evolved into a major electric locomotive facility housing 148 units, including WAP-4 and WAG-9 engines as of August 2025. What began as a modest diesel workshop has transformed into a modern maintenance hub, ensuring both freight and passenger services run reliably.

