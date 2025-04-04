West Bengal: Preparations for Ram Navami in full swing in Howrah

Kolkata, April 4 (IANS) Preparations for Ram Navami are in full swing in Howrah, West Bengal. The city has been adorned with saffron flags, banners, and posters, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Various locations in Howrah are witnessing enthusiastic preparations for the grand processions scheduled on April 6. The markets have also been decorated, with a noticeable saffron hue reflecting the spirit of the festival.

Shopkeepers, both small and large, are actively selling religious flags featuring Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, catering to the growing demand.

Speaking to IANS, Ram Chandra, a shop owner in Howrah, said, “The sale of flags is at its peak for Ram Navami. We are selling flags of Bajrang Bali, Ram Darbaar, and Hanuman. We are happy with the sales.”

To ensure smooth and secure celebrations, the Howrah City Police has intensified security measures. Police patrolling has been increased in various areas, and surveillance is being carried out using CCTV cameras.

Additionally, drone surveillance has been deployed in many parts of the city to monitor the festivities, highlighting the police’s preparedness for the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra.

Ram Navami, that will be observed on April 6 this year, holds immense religious significance.

According to the Hindu calendar, Lord Ram was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month.

This sacred day marks the divine birth of Lord Ram and is celebrated with devotion across India and among Hindu communities worldwide.

Lord Ram was born during 'Madhyahna', the mid-day period in the 'Panchang (Hindu calendar and almanac)', which lasts for approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes.

This time is considered the most auspicious for performing Ram Navami puja rituals.

The mid-point of Madhyahna is especially significant as it symbolises the exact moment of Lord Ram’s birth. Devotees engage in chanting, prayers, and rituals to honour the divine incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Ram Navami is a deeply spiritual occasion symbolising the triumph of righteousness over evil.

Whether through worship, fasting, or temple visits, the festival serves as a reminder of Lord Ram’s teachings and values.

As April 6 approaches, devotees worldwide are preparing to celebrate this divine occasion with heartfelt devotion, seeking Lord Ram’s blessings for a prosperous and righteous life.

