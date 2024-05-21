West Bengal: BSF suspends jawan accused of molestation during poll-related duty

Kolkata, May 21 (IANS) A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan accused of outraging the modesty of a woman at a village in the Uluberia Lok Sabha Constituency in Howrah, West Bengal, on Sunday, has been taken off poll-related duties and suspended.

According to an official statement issued by the BSF, an inquiry is underway and the jawan will be severely punished if found guilty.

The complainant had alleged that she was out for her morning walk on Sunday when the accused jawan and a colleague -- both of them in uniform -- gave indecent proposals. After she protested, the accused jawan allegedly hugged and kissed her. Locals nabbed him after she raised the alarm.

The alleged incident has given the Trinamool Congress fresh ammunition to attack the decision of the Election Commission to deploy Central Armed Police Forces personnel for the elections.

"Central forces personnel are here to outrage the modesty of women in Bengal," Trinamool leader and Minister Shashi Panja commented.

"The BSF has set up an inquiry to investigate the matter and strict action will be taken if the accused is found guilty. The BSF is a professional force and does not tolerate any act of indiscipline by its personnel. BSF has been performing election duties with utmost seriousness and any misconduct by the troops is taken very seriously. In the alleged incident of outraging the modesty of a woman, BSF acted promptly and the accused constable was taken off election duties and placed under suspension. BSF takes the matter of indiscipline with utmost seriousness and urgency," the official statement by the BSF stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.