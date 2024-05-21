Aditi Rao Hydari Teases Ahead of Cannes

'Heeramandi' actress Aditi Rao Hydari is gearing up for her appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She shared a post on her Instagram page with photos of herself in casual yet stylish attire. In the caption, Aditi wished her team, L'Oreal Paris, all the best and asked her fans to wish her luck before their departure to attend the festival.

Aditi, who is now basking in praise from fans and critics for her performance as 'Bibojaan' in her recent film 'Heeramandi,' started her journey at the Cannes Festival in 2022 and has since become a beloved figure.

On the personal front, Aditi recently got engaged to Siddharth. The duo officially announced their engagement. The couple is going to tie the knot soon.