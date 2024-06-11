West Bengal announces major tax rebates for commercial vehicle owners

Kolkata, June 11 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced major rebates ranging from 15 per cent to 40 per cent on the tax paid by commercial vehicle owners.

According to a notification issued by the state Transport Department, any commercial vehicle owner paying tax for three years in advance will get a rebate of 15 per cent on the total amount payable by him or her during that period.

The rebate rate will be extended to 30 per cent in case the advance tax is paid for five years and to 40 per cent in case of 10 years.

"The rebate offer will encourage many commercial vehicle owners to pay the advance tax, which will add to the kitty of the state exchequer," said a senior Transport Department official.

According to him, a proposal to offer a rebate on advance payment was passed on the floor of the state Assembly earlier this year. However, due to a model of conduct in the wake of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the department was unable to issue any notification on this count.

